5 Boise Entry Level Jobs Paying $50k (Or More) & Hiring Now

Who says there's no money out there? I did a little research and compiled a list of five Boise entry level jobs that pay $50k per year or more and are hiring now.

Sometimes you need a career change, but it's tough to start at the very bottom. What if you've excelled in your career and you're making $70,000? It's almost impossible to start over at a new company making $30,000 and still be able to make everything work financially. So here are five jobs in Boise that are entry level, that will pay you $50,000 (or more).

Direct Care Staff at Life Incorporated ($192-$288/day): "Live-in staff assist with modeling appropriate behavior, medication administration, transportation, and activities of daily living. Applicants should be patient, reliable, and able to work independently. Schedule is 24-hour sleeping shift, two days per week. Shifts are very flexible and can accommodate students, second jobs, etc. No experience necessary."

"**$1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS** Bartlett Roofing has immediate openings for Sales Representatives! Our Sales Representatives will train alongside a veteran rep to learn the process of identifying homes with potential storm damage, learn to build trust and rapport quickly with homeowners to solidify the sale, set customer appointments for no-cost roofing inspections, develop community awareness and company reputation, and utilize effective direct marketing and direct sales skills to generate leads. Our Sales Representatives average $65,000-$120,000/year!"

"The Peterson Auto Group has proudly served our friends in Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Garden City, Nampa, and surrounding areas since 1928. With over 11 brands and 5 locations, Peterson's stands out as the automotive dealer with integrity and honesty. We are family-owned and operated and strongly believe in a healthy work/life balance. Come be part of something better!"

"Prospecting accounts in order to gain new business Maintain ongoing positive interactions with all accounts to ensure customer satisfaction. Establish connections with former accounts in order to resume a business relationship Serve as lead point of contact for all customer account executive needs Participate in team training and collaboration sessions that focus on growing our business in the local region Continue to expand the need for our services through education, awareness, and market development to provide sustained growth. Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships through face to face meetings Collaborate with Management team to identify and grow opportunities in the Boise area"

Car Electronics Installer at Mobile Electronics, Inc. ($50-$80/hr): "MEI is a nationwide team of mobile automotive electricians, specializing in fleet tracking and driver safety equipment installation. Installation Technician positions are available for professional and motivated individuals who want to be a part of a growing team. MEI is the number one option for all telematics and driver safety service providers in Canada, USA, and Australia."

