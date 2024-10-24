5 Honest Reasons to VOTE No Against Idaho’s Prop 1

Idaho's election is only a few days away. There are a few local and state races and our two congressional races. After November, the early race for Idaho's next governor will begin. This is good news if you're a political consultant but not if you're a person who wants a break from the constant political infighting. ￼

However, Idahoans are debating whether it's time to abolish the current system of electing their public servants. Our current system involves a primary system in which members of a political party vote for their nominee. The primary winner goes on to represent the party in the general election.

If you're concerned that too many of your friends are making the wrong move, here are FIVE reasons not to vote for Prop 1 in the election.





1. Idaho Will Become a Second-Rate California

Idaho will become California. At one time, California was once a Conservative state. We all remember the once hotbed of Reagan Conservatism, Orange County, transformed into a Liberal bastion.

2. Idaho Can't Afford This Drastic Change

How many millions will it take to transform Idaho's primary system? Can the state afford to spend millions on a system that isn't broken?

3. The End of Idaho's Republican Party

Idaho's Republican Party's dominance will end or be weakened. The Party is so dominant that its primary is considered the general election. A jungle or multiple-choice primary would hinder Republicans, who would cannibalize each other.

4. Rank Choice Voting Will Diminish Turnout

Low turnout as election day continues again and again. If neither candidate gets the majority, then another round of voting occurs until there's a winner. Who has time for so many rounds and election days?

5. Rank Choice Voting Confuses the Voters

Rank-choice voting is designed to confuse Republicans. In America, we vote for ONE candidate and rank-choice voting allegedly requires a rating system from 1 to 4.

