5 Reasons to Attend Boise Hawk’s Last Homestand

Take me out to the ballgame one last time this summer. The Boise Hawks are wrapping up their season with a 6-game homestand this week against Grand Junction. If you have yet to visit Memorial Stadium yet this summer, this is your last chance to do so. Other than going to catch a good game, there's a handful of other incentives for fans this week as well.

All week long is fan appreciation week. To kick it off on September 1st, the Hawks are giving away free 26 oz. beer bats. That's just the beginning:

1. Wag Along & Five Dollar Wednesday

On Five Dollar Wednesday fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $5. Enter code “HOTDOG” as the coupon code on Wednesday to receive the offer. It's Wag Along Wednesday which means fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the ballpark.

2. Post-game Fireworks Friday and Sunday

Post-game fireworks are always special at Memorial Stadium. After each game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

3. Money Giveaway

All fans entering the gates on Sunday will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 cash. Every Sunday the Boise Hawks also play as the Boise Papa Fritas - A tribute to the Idaho potato and the farming community which drives the state’s economy,

4. Boise Hawks Flea Market

At the Boise Hawks Flea Market on Thursday fans can come to the game and purchase previous season’s limited edition giveaway items, along with other Hawks memorabilia.

5. Autographs, Skills Clinic, and Jersey Raffle

Saturday will be fun-filled day for fans. They'll have the opportunity to collect autographs from Boise Hawks players and coaches after the game. Before the game, kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM – 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic. The Hawks will also raffle off one game-used home jersey, with all the proceeds being donated to the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

