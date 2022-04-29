One of Boise’s Favorites is Coming Back THIS MONTH!

Whether you can accurately guess “Who’s on First?” or not, baseball fans all over the Treasure Valley are absolutely freaking out.

One of Boise’s favorite teams has officially announced they’re coming back this month, and we can hardly wait.

We’re assuming you already know what we’re talking about, but if you DON’T… You just freaking wait.

What is coming back this month, you might ask?

None other than the Boise Hawks baseball team!

Their first game of the season is May 25 in Idaho Falls, and their first Opening Night home game is Saturday, May 28.

If you have never been before, there’s not much else in the Treasure Valley that can top the experience of attending one of these games:

Extremely affordable tickets

Basking in the sunshine

Drinking delicious beers

Eating classic baseball food (hot dogs and nachos, in particular)

Does it get much better than that?

We don’t think so.

Stephanie Gull, Townsquare Media Stephanie Gull, Townsquare Media loading...

Plus, there are always fun events going on.

This includes daily promotions, such as:

Bark in the Park Tuesday: You can bring your dogs to the game.

Four Dollar Tuesday: You get a General Admission ticket and a hot dog for only $4.

Feed Your Face Wednesday: All-You-Can-Eat menu items, until the end of the 4th inning.

Thirsty Thursday: $2 Draft Beer, $2 Pepsi products

There’s more, but these are just some of our personal favorites.

Simply put: it’s always a good time, and it’s family friendly, too.

But wait, there’s more…

Did we mention that there’s a dog named Blitz, that runs onto the field and retrieves the baseball bat at home games?

AND, there’s fireworks after every Friday night game?

You guys. This literally combines all of our favorite things.

Facebook/Boise Hawks Facebook/Boise Hawks loading...

So, we’re just going to shut up now, because we imagine you get the point.

But in case you’d like to read more, the fireworks' schedule is listed below!

2022 Boise Hawks Fireworks Nights The Boise Hawks are looking forward to treating fans to beautiful fireworks shows after the following games in 2022!

Boise Summer Fun Guide: Opening Dates for Roaring Springs, Public Pools and More Summer in Boise gets HOT! Here's where and WHEN you can look forward to cooling off this summer!

Guess What Time It Is, Idaho? Farmer's Market Season, Babyyy Find a local farmers market near you!

Booze, Trivia, Food and Friends in the Boise Area? Say Less. Grab your thinking caps and party pants!

12 Boise Brunch Spots With Patio Seating, Perfect For Spring Soak up this warm weather while enjoying brunch, in these beautiful locations!