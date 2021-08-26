Louisville Chug-ger? Boise Hawks Introduce HUGE Beer Bats at Remaining Home Games

It's like we blinked and summer was over. Labor Day is creeping up on us and there Boise Hawks only have five more home games left!

The Hawks are on the road against the Idaho Falls Chukars this weekend, but they'll return to Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, September 1 for their final homestand of the season against the Grand Junction Rockies. The team wants you to celebrate their homecoming and the final games of the summer by cooling off with a beer!

And not just any beer. We're talking THE biggest beer ever served at Memorial Stadium. For the rest of the season, fans will be able to purchase one of these enormous Beer Bats! According to the team's Facebook page these bad boys hold 26 oz. of ice cold beer.

The Boise Hawks really do offer an amazing selection of draft beers, so this is an awesome option if you just don't feel like getting up and going to get a refill when you finish the smaller beers normally available during the games!

If you just HAVE to drink a Summer Shandy out of one of these before the season is over, here's a look at the remaining games. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted!

Wednesday, September 1

Thursday, September 2

Friday, September 3 (Post-game Fireworks)

(Post-game Fireworks) Saturday, September 4 (Post-game Fireworks, Jersey Raffle and Team Autograph Night)

(Post-game Fireworks, Jersey Raffle and Team Autograph Night) Sunday, September 5 (Post-game Fireworks)

(Post-game Fireworks) Monday, September 6 (1:15 First Pitch)

