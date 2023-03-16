5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market

The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.

The national media sent multiple reporters covering the expansion of the Boise housing market. Some of those same publications now report the demise of what was once the nation's hottest housing market. Despite the nation attention, folks that live here or are moving here, want to know if now is the time to buy or sell? We examine what is happening and what we expect to happen in the next few months.

The real estate season historically slows down as we transition from the summer to fall to winter. Let's take a look at what's going on in the Boise area.

As we reported here, Boise area homes continue to decline in value year over year. An earlier story in the Idaho Press has detailed the rapid reduction in home prices, profiling a home that was one valued in the high four hundred is now in the low four hundred. We'll continue to update the situation as it continues to develop.

