6 Better Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho’s Favorite But Aren’t

Halloween is just around the corner, and as we gear up for the spookiest night of the year, it's essential to have the right candies to for us and for trick-or-treaters. Idaho has a surprising favorite when it comes to Halloween candy, and we're not so sure that's a good surprise...

Read on to see Idaho's official favorite Halloween candy, and then 6 other great contenders that should be our state's favorite candy for the spooky season.

What is Idaho's official favorite Halloween candy?

According to multiple studies, including one from Instacart, Idaho was listed as one of the states who favor Red Vines over any other kind of candy.

Red Vines. They might have their loyal fans, but many are left feeling underwhelmed and unimpressed by this choice of Halloween candy. If you're among those looking for a change, you're not alone. We believe Idaho can do better, which is why we've compiled a list of 6 Halloween candies that make better options for Idaho's favorite Halloween candy.

Our top picks are based on personal preferences, but they also take into account the popular Trunk-Or-Treat events from previous years, where chocolate candies stole the show. It's evident that many people lean towards the richer and more diverse flavors of chocolate rather than licorice.

So, this Halloween, let's consider the alternatives and treat ourselves and our trick-or-treaters to the best chocolate Halloween candy. Our list of 6 candies should dethrone Red Vines as Idaho's favorite. WIs your favorite candy on the list?

