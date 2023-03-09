6 Real Problems With Mayor McLean’s Reelection Campaign

Embattled Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced on International Women's Day that she would seek reelection. Mrs. McLean is finishing her first four-year term after defeating long-time Boise Mayor Dave Bieter. Like many politicians, she announced on social media.

The reaction was not overwhelmingly positive or negative, with a few folks wishing someone else would run against her.

