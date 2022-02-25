You Have to See These 7 Crazy Items on Boise’s Facebook Marketplace
Most everyone has Facebook these days, and if you're like me, you've found yourself perusing through the Facebook Marketplace for long periods of time – scrolling deeper and deeper into the most random items you've ever seen.
You want an autopsy table? Boise's Facebook Marketplace has you covered. People have the weirdest stuff.
Here are 7 of the weirdest things on Boise's Facebook Marketplace right now.
You Have to See These 7 Crazy Items on Boise's Facebook Marketplace
Free Furnishing: Facebook Marketplace Finds in the Treasure Valley
Are the holidays breaking your bank this year? No worries, we got you covered with the ultimate guide on how you can furnish your home for FREE using the Facebook Marketplace. Let’s take a look!
13 Boise Businesses That Nailed It With Hilarious Signs
15 Hilarious Yelp Reviews of Boise Beaches, Parks and Trails
Negative or positive, some of the reviews of Boise's favorite outdoor places to relax will actually make you laugh out loud.
12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe
When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get!