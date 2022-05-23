8 West Ada County Schools That Are Providing FREE Summer Lunches

The cost of groceries continues to rise and it doesn't seem to be slowing down with the population boom in Idaho. When it comes to feeding the kids, for parents it can be a real struggle.

I'm a lucky dad to two girls, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old but let me tell you... they eat everything in sight. For those without kids and those who haven't had little ones in a long time, let me remind you that when you give one child a bag of Cheetos, you'd better have one for their younger sibling. I can't imagine what families do with more kids and kids that are much older.

Here's where the amazing people over at West Ada County School District come into play. According to their website, parents will be able to score their kids, ages 1 to 18, free lunch throughout the summer.

The lunchtimes vary based on locations which are spread out throughout the Treasure Valley. West Ada County School District is also inviting parents and families to participate in a "Summer Feeding Kick Off Event" that takes in a little over two weeks on Thursday, June 9th from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at Tully Park which is located at 2500 N. Linder Rd. in Meridian.

Can't make it to this kick-off event? No worries! Here are the other locations you can go to feed those growing kids!

When & Where Idaho Kids Can Eat For FREE This Summer Thanks to West Ada School District, here is where and when parents can take kids to eat for free this summer.

Beer n' Juice: 6 Boise Greenbelt Parks Parents & Kids Can Party In