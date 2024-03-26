Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Rated the Best Lunch Spot in Idaho!
Who doesn't love stumbling on a hidden gem restaurant in Idaho, and discovering a new delicious place to go for lunch?
We're very fortunate to live in an area that offers so many amazing options, and we're excited to share another Idaho restaurant that has recently been rated one of the best "hole-in-the-wall" lunch spots in our state, and in America. The restaurant is a bit of a journey from Boise, but if you find yourself in the area, don't forget to drop in for "the best lunch in Idaho."
The Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls
There's a recent article from Cheapism that ranks the best cheap lunches in every state, and they chose the Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls as the best lunch in the state of Idaho.
They said, "Customers on Yelp describe the ambiance as "divey" but say this breakfast-and-lunch spot is always busy, the staff is hardworking and friendly, and the food is excellent."
Reviewers also highly-recommend the homemade jams! If you're there for lunch, the 1/3-pound buffalo burger is another popular recommendation.
But it's not just about the food—it's the overall experience. The drive itself offers a scenic escape, providing a refreshing change of pace. And when you arrive, you'll be embraced by that irresistible small-town charm.
So, whether you're planning a weekend retreat or a spontaneous day trip, the Buffalo Cafe is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered in Twin Falls.
