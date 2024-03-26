Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Rated the Best Lunch Spot in Idaho!

Who doesn't love stumbling on a hidden gem restaurant in Idaho, and discovering a new delicious place to go for lunch?

We're very fortunate to live in an area that offers so many amazing options, and we're excited to share another Idaho restaurant that has recently been rated one of the best "hole-in-the-wall" lunch spots in our state, and in America. The restaurant is a bit of a journey from Boise, but if you find yourself in the area, don't forget to drop in for "the best lunch in Idaho."

The Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls

Milton V. | Google Maps Milton V. | Google Maps loading...

There's a recent article from Cheapism that ranks the best cheap lunches in every state, and they chose the Buffalo Cafe in Twin Falls as the best lunch in the state of Idaho.

They said, "Customers on Yelp describe the ambiance as "divey" but say this breakfast-and-lunch spot is always busy, the staff is hardworking and friendly, and the food is excellent."

Reviewers also highly-recommend the homemade jams! If you're there for lunch, the 1/3-pound buffalo burger is another popular recommendation.

But it's not just about the food—it's the overall experience. The drive itself offers a scenic escape, providing a refreshing change of pace. And when you arrive, you'll be embraced by that irresistible small-town charm.

Cesar Rodarte | Google Maps Cesar Rodarte | Google Maps loading...

So, whether you're planning a weekend retreat or a spontaneous day trip, the Buffalo Cafe is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered in Twin Falls.

4 Reasons Why Twin Falls is One of the Best Places to Visit Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

7 Treasure Valley Hole In the Wall Restaurants with Exceptional Food

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

20 of Nampa and Caldwell's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024 Maybe 2024 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to TripAdvisor, these are 20 of the best in Canyon County! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart