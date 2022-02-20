Sure other burger chains have more stores and are more well known. However, only one burger chain continues to draw folks from across the country to devour their double-doubles, their thick shakes, and so many other delicious items that are unique to In-N-Out Burger.

IN-N-OUT BURGER BOISE A look at the continued appeal of one of Idaho's favorite fast-food chains currrently not in the state.

The chain is popular. It reminded me of Coors Beer's popularity in the seventies when it was only available in the West.

Last year, we reported here that In-N-Out-Burger is planning its first Idaho location. Since that report, we've seen several outlets speculate about where, when, and when the burger chain will land in Idaho and specifically in our area.

Here's what we know right now about In-N-Out's plans for Idaho. The Boise Dev reported that the chain's first location could be in the village of Meridian. The city has talked with the chain, and you can read their in-depth report here.

The story continues with a report from the Idaho State Journal, which spoke to the folk as In-Out. They report that the chain is committed to coming to Idaho within the next five years. But could that timeline be this year or next year? We did get from the report that the first store will be in the Boise area, which could mean Meridian or Nampa?

Regardless of where the first location of In-N-Out Burger is, it will draw a huge crowd. Store openings have been covered like Hollywood movie premieres, complete with excessively long lines and helicopters circling the groups.

Last week, Kuna announced a massive new Facebook facility. Don't be surprised that In-N-Out is in Idaho by the end of the year.

