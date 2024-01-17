Adorable & Special Boise Area Dog Looking for His Forever Family!

Really great news for Chuck, an adorable 4-year-old Labrador Retriever and American Pit Bull Terrier mix at the West Valley Humane Society.

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

It's been reported that after 5 months in the shelter, he has been taken in by some amazing foster heroes — however — he is still looking for his forever family.

The foster family will help alleviate the stress of kennel life that Chuck was experiencing at the shelter, and he will start to act more-like himself — a thriving, obedient, and happy dog.

Describing Chuck as an "absolute gem" outside of the shelter, WVHS believes this foster home will unlock his true potential and allow him to thrive. Recent outings with Chuck have showcased his well-behaved nature, love for car rides, amazing leash manners, and adoration for squeaky toys and fun.

Those who have taken him on outings have mentioned to WVHS: "Chuck is the perfect example of a good dog with bad luck. Based on his behavior and high stress level at the shelter, I was surprised at how well he did on our outing."

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

Thankfully, Chuck now has a foster home, but he is still in search of his forever family — preferably one without small animals and potentially with a larger dog that matches his playful personality.

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

Adoption application: https://westvalleyhumanesociety.org/.../adoption.../

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

West Valley Humane Society Dogs Who Need Homes! Jan. 2024 Please consider rescuing one of these amazing shelter dogs at the West Valley Humane Society. For the entire month of January there are 50% promotions as an effort to rehome these adorable pups.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org Gallery Credit: Parker

5 Fun & Easy Things To Do with Your Dogs This Weekend Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Most Popular Dog Breed in Idaho May Surprise You Gallery Credit: Parker K.