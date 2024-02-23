Airline Announces New Nonstop Flights from Boise to California

A recent post from the Boise Airport (BOI) and Avelo Airlines revealed that starting this May, residents of the Treasure Valley will have access to nonstop flights to Bay Area/Sonoma County (STS). The announcement, made via Facebook by both entities, detailed a total of 4 new routes connecting Sonoma County to Boise, Idaho, as well as Portland/Salem, Oregon, Kalispell, Montana, and Pasco Tri-Cities, Washington.

Boise Airport's Facebook post says, "We're excited Avelo Airlines is bringing nonstop access to Bay Area/Sonoma County (STS) this May, explore everything from renowned wineries to stunning redwood forests!"

Avelo Airlines, in their Facebook announcement, expressed their enthusiasm for expanding services on the West Coast. The newly introduced routes include Kalispell, MT (FCA) to Bay Area/Sonoma, CA (STS), Pasco Tri-Cities, WA (PSC) to Bay Area/Sonoma, CA (STS), Boise, ID (BOI) to Bay Area/Sonoma, CA (STS), and Portland/Salem, OR (SLE) to Bay Area/Sonoma, CA (STS).

Travelers can take advantage of affordable one-way fares, with pricing details starting at $62 (one-way). The flights are scheduled to begin in May, with the Boise route launching on May 2nd. Excited passengers can begin booking their tickets starting February 28th.

This is a significant development in air travel that brings added convenience and accessibility for Boise-area locals who are looking to visit the Bay Area and Sonoma County, California. The introduction of these nonstop routes is expected to positively impact tourism and strengthen the connectivity between the Treasure Valley and popular West Coast destinations.

