Alarming Stats About the Number of Lost or Stolen Guns in Idaho

In Idaho, reports of lost or stolen firearms continue to rise each year. At least, that's been noticeable trend since 2019. A recent study from 24/7 Wall St. delves into the statistics of stolen guns in America during 2021, ranking each state according to the number of lost or stolen firearms were reported. Where do you think Idaho fall on the list? Let's find out.

They said, “More than 10,000 guns were stolen or lost last year in the United States. These figures, which came from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, notably exclude the estimated 380,000 firearms that were stolen from private citizens.”

So, where does Idaho fall on the list?

Idaho ranked #14 on the list of states with the most lost or stolen firearms.

Here are the details from 24/7 Wall St.

> Firearms stolen or lost in 2021: 5.4 per 100,000 people (95 total) > Firearms stolen in 2021: 45 (47.4% of total) > Firearms lost in 2021: 50 (52.6% of total) > Gun stores and gun makers in state: 71.0 per 100,000 people – 4th most (1,245 total)

Considering there are 50 states, being number 14 on the list places us at a pretty high position. What's interesting to look at, too, is how we compare to other states. For example, our neighboring state, Utah, was next to us on the list at number 15.

Utah ranked #15 on the list of states with the most lost or stolen firearms.

Here are the details from 24/7 Wall St.

> Firearms stolen or lost in 2021: 4.8 per 100,000 people (152 total) > Firearms stolen in 2021: 9 (5.9% of total) > Firearms lost in 2021: 143 (94.1% of total) > Gun stores and gun makers in state: 42.1 per 100,000 people – 15th most (1,328 total)

The study exclusively considered firearms lost or stolen from licensed dealers and manufacturers in its research. As we reflect on these findings, it's essential to stay informed about firearm safety and the security of our communities.

