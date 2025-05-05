There are several choices that folks in Idaho, Utah, and Washington have when it comes to shopping for groceries, food, clothes, and other items. You don't have to be the Crazy Coupon Lady to appreciate a good deal on one of your favorite items.

Folks in the West have Fred Meyer, Walmart, Costco, Target, and other stores to shop till they drop or run out of money. Let's not forget those in our area who would rather have their items delivered via Amazon or Walmart +.

(Years ago, who would've thought anyone would want their groceries or goods delivered to their homes? Most of us, like Kevin Miller, thought the ordeal of fighting the lines, parking, and other issues was part of the experience.)

Whether we're at the grocery store or the airport, consumers have seen tremendous changes in how they shop or, in this case, check out. Self-checkout stands are a recent addition to most retail outlets, and if you don't believe us, ask your grandparents or parents about standing in line waiting for the clerk to ring you out.

Self-checkout is designed to allow shoppers to collect and pay for their items quickly and accurately. However, what happens when someone takes too long at self-checkout? Is that possible? Can a shopper lack common sense and consideration by using self-checkout instead of a clerk?

Fox Business reports that Target has announced it will now limit the number of items a shopper can use at a self-checkout stand.

Target shoppers will now have only ten items or less. The reason is that people steal from popular retailers. However, that would seem difficult considering the cameras at local Albertsons and Walmarts. I recently was asked to review my purchases due to a blinking light.

How bad is the theft at Target? Fox Business shares a story from an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles.

In one dramatic case that captured national attention, a California woman was convicted of stealing over $60,000 in merchandise from Target stores by using self-checkout machines during a 100-visit crime spree. ABC7 News reported that she would scan items, insert a small coin or bill, and simply walk out the door.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

