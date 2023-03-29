An Idaho French Fried Flavored Ice Cream Captures The Nation

We must admit we first heard of this story several weeks ago and regrettably held off on publication. The topic is not controversial but is something that most Idahoans can relate to in a warm, friendly way.

Once you move to Idaho, it is mandatory that you love everything associated with the potato. Most outsiders need to understand the appeal and the power of the potato in Idaho; the vegetable is everything in Idaho.

Idahoans are accustomed to a potato-themed hotel, a giant potato truck, and a college football bowl game, yet Idaho has just had potato-flavored ice cream. Last month, our friends from the Idaho Potato Commission announced a first of its kind partnership.

Van Leeuwen described the taste of their new 'idaho potato' based flavor:

Nothing makes us happier than this Malted Milkshake & Fries Ice Cream. We got old school diner vibes and had a hankering for a milkshake & fries, or a velvet & frog sticks. So 86 the rabbit food and enjoy a scoop, or seven, of this bitchin’ combo of Idaho(R) potato french fries and malted ice cream. Isn’t that just the bee’s knees.

If you're looking for something different, why not take a chance on this unique ice cream that has the nation talking about Idaho?

