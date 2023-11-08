Free Scoops for Troops! 11/11 at Popular Meridian Ice Cream Shop

As the nation gears up to pay tribute to the heroes who have dedicated their lives to preserving our freedoms, Stella's Ice Cream in Meridian is taking a heartwarming initiative to honor Veterans.

Stella's Ice Cream in Meridian Stella's Ice Cream in Meridian loading...

On November 11, 2023, from noon to 5:00pm, Stella's Ice Cream will be giving away hundreds of free scoops at their newest location, 1492 N. Webb Way in Meridian, located within the Pine 43 shops off Fairview and Pine.

Franchise owner Travis Richey expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We want to extend a simple thank you to our Veterans and encourage them to bring their families and friends to enjoy a sweet treat on us."

Stella's Ice Cream in Meridian Stella's Ice Cream in Meridian loading...

Stella's Ice Cream, known for its local, delicious treats throughout the Treasure Valley, offers a diverse selection of unique flavors every week, along with dairy-free ice cream options and delicious baked goods. This Veterans Day, they invite the community to celebrate our heroes.

The "Scoops for the Troops" event not only pays homage to those who have served our country but also encourages people to come together and support our troops on this special day. It's an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made and express gratitude to the brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash loading...

So, mark your calendars, join Stella's Ice Cream on November 11th, and help yourself to some free ice cream! Show your support for our troops and honor the spirit of Veterans Day with a delicious treat at Stella's.

Here's How You Can Thank AN Idaho Veteran For Their Service Everyday is Veteran's Day in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The 19 Coolest Places in the Boise Area to Grab Ice Cream As Voted By You

The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Ice Cream Potato If you're also new to the Treasure Valley, let me introduce you to the Ice Cream Potato. They do an amazing job of making it look like an actual potato but it's actually vanilla ice cream covers in cocoa, which gives it that potato look! Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Delsa's Homemade Ice Cream & Restaurant The neighborhood favorite that's over 100-years-old is more than a must-try! It's a must-love! From delicious homemade ice cream, shakes, and sundaes, to their heavenly burgers and fries, if you've never been to Delsa's you don't know what you're missing!

After a day of chores and errands, we hit up Delsa's to end our day with some sweet fun! Gallery Credit: Ryan Valenzuela