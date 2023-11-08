Free Scoops for Troops! 11/11 at Popular Meridian Ice Cream Shop
As the nation gears up to pay tribute to the heroes who have dedicated their lives to preserving our freedoms, Stella's Ice Cream in Meridian is taking a heartwarming initiative to honor Veterans.
On November 11, 2023, from noon to 5:00pm, Stella's Ice Cream will be giving away hundreds of free scoops at their newest location, 1492 N. Webb Way in Meridian, located within the Pine 43 shops off Fairview and Pine.
Franchise owner Travis Richey expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We want to extend a simple thank you to our Veterans and encourage them to bring their families and friends to enjoy a sweet treat on us."
Stella's Ice Cream, known for its local, delicious treats throughout the Treasure Valley, offers a diverse selection of unique flavors every week, along with dairy-free ice cream options and delicious baked goods. This Veterans Day, they invite the community to celebrate our heroes.
The "Scoops for the Troops" event not only pays homage to those who have served our country but also encourages people to come together and support our troops on this special day. It's an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made and express gratitude to the brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.
So, mark your calendars, join Stella's Ice Cream on November 11th, and help yourself to some free ice cream! Show your support for our troops and honor the spirit of Veterans Day with a delicious treat at Stella's.
