An Open Letter To The Motorcyclists on 8th in Downtown Boise

Call me a grump, a Karen, or a straight up "complainer"-- I'll take the heat for this open letter but that's fine because truly, it seems warranted.

If you've spent absolutely any time in downtown Boise, you know how special of a place that it is. It's clean, it's safe, it's powered so heavily by locally owned and operated businesses. From breweries to coffee shops, nightclubs to trendy restaurants, our beloved downtown has it all.

While we still aren't in the clear when it comes to COVID-19, we are seeing a much more vibrant downtown area than we did a year ago when everything was shut down. Streets that were eerily quiet are now thriving and that was the case this past weekend.

Patios along the now CLOSED 8th Street between Idaho and Jefferson on Friday evening were full of friends, dates, families and more.

Oh, I forgot to mention the group of loud motorcycles, too.

Yes, even though the roads are clearly closed to foot traffic only, a group of LOUD matte black motorcycles with (yes, I'm going there) California license plates decided that if they could fit through the barriers, they could drive on through. As they went by, many that were enjoying meals and drinks had to plug their ears. Those in the street scrambled to avoid being run over.

The drivers of these motorcycles, on the other hand, simply didn't care.

Now, is this the largest problem in the streets of Boise? No, it really isn't. It just seems to me that this unspoken code of respect that has made Boise thrive for so long was violated--and to many who aren't from here, that is no big deal.

So to you, loud out of state motorcycles, I kindly ask that moving forward, you just stick to the streets that are actually open. Do that, and the next round of beers are on me at a patio, with a closed street, near you.

Every Boise Car Person's Dream Home If you love cars and find yourself searching for the perfect modern home to store them--this property might just be the one for you. Boise loves their cars!

Check This Out: Events That Aren't Concerts at Treefort 2021 Excited for the return of Treefort Music Festival? Yeah, so are we. You don't have to be a concert fanatic to find something to do--check out this list of 'forts'!