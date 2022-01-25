When it comes to staple foods in the Treasure Valley, there is arguably no bigger staple than the legendary finger steak. Idaho boasts home to several landmark restaurants known for everything ranging from fry sauce to pizza, but which Treasure Valley restaurant holds the title for “Best Finger Steaks in Idaho”? We took to the always reliable Facebook and asked the people of Idaho to see which spot reigns supreme in the world of finger steaks.

And The Best Finger Steaks in the Treasure Valley Belong to... We asked you on Facebook and you told us where to find the best finger steaks in Idaho. Which of these is the best?

7 Places in Boise You Wouldn't Expect to Find Amazing Finger Steaks While West Side Drive-In or Lindy's could both easily have the mantle "Best Finger Steaks in Boise," we set out to find some places that may not be known for theirs but have delicious ones!