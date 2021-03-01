Are You In The Next Eligible Group To Receive The Vaccine?
The announcement of a third vaccine approval over the weekend has people more excited than ever about the health and future of our country. A lot of people that are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine are particularly interested in the Johnson & Johnson one shot variety that just received emergency clearance from the FDA due to the convenience factor.
As of today 4 million doses are being shipped and that brings up the big question. Who is eligible at this point and who is next? According to the Central District Health (CDH) right now, Idaho is under phase 2 and that means those who are 65 years of age or older are eligible. Currently the CDH estimates that 46% of all persons 65 or older have received the first vaccine dating back to February 1st. Central District Health is encouraging all who are next to work with their employers in order to coordinate vaccinations. The next phase is 2.3 and here is who is going to be eligible.
Frontline workers
- Food and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors
- Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Public transit workers
- U.S. Postal Services workers
- Flight crews
- Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors
Other people eligible in subgroup 2.3
- Idaho National Guard (if not included in previous subgroups)
- Residents of homeless shelters
- Interpreters (ASL or other language)
- Janitorial and cleaning staff who work within any of these sectors or settings (including above)
If you're not on this list hang in there and keep social distancing. We're closer to the light at the end of the tunnel than we've ever been.
