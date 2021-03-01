The announcement of a third vaccine approval over the weekend has people more excited than ever about the health and future of our country. A lot of people that are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine are particularly interested in the Johnson & Johnson one shot variety that just received emergency clearance from the FDA due to the convenience factor.

As of today 4 million doses are being shipped and that brings up the big question. Who is eligible at this point and who is next? According to the Central District Health (CDH) right now, Idaho is under phase 2 and that means those who are 65 years of age or older are eligible. Currently the CDH estimates that 46% of all persons 65 or older have received the first vaccine dating back to February 1st. Central District Health is encouraging all who are next to work with their employers in order to coordinate vaccinations. The next phase is 2.3 and here is who is going to be eligible.