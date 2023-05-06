Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Secret Idaho Home

Our area may be more populated, but Sun Valley continues to be the home for film, tech, and business celebrities who want to enjoy an everyday secluded life. The Last Action Hero is rumored to have a home in Idaho, yet people have not published any extensive photos. The question remains does Arnold live in Idaho when he's not producing another Hollywood Blockbuster?

Both essentiallysports.com and loveproperty.com say the seven-time Mr. Olympia has a home in Sun Valley, Idaho. Although we haven't received any firsthand reports because most of these folks move to Idaho for the privacy and the state's unapparelled natural beauty. The area is remote enough that the world's biggest stars can walk into local stores without being hassled by the media.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrity Apprentice Promo NBC loading...

Both publications say the size of the Schwarzenegger estate is over 18,000 square feet.

Sun Valley, Idaho, has attracted the world's rich and famous for years. Every year the world's elite meets in Sun Valley attending the Allen & Company Conference; some have called it 'summer camp' for billionaires. Before Allen & Company, there was Ernest Hemmingway who eventually died in Ketchum. In the later parts of the last century, Bruce Willis started the Hollywood exodus to Sun Valley.

36. The Expendables 3 (2014) Millennium loading...

Folks have seen old time celebrities like Clint Eastwood to today's stars the Kardashians. We haven't had a report that the Tulsa King Sylvester Stallone has visited Sun Valley, but we wouldn't be surprised if he has worked out in the Gem State. However, no one can command the same attention as Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As you see from the tweets above, Arnold does like to ski. However in Summer in Idaho is perfect for hiking, biking, and walking the extensive trails throughout the Hailey/Ketchum area. Wouldn't it be nice if Arnold decided to hang out at the many gyms in the Treasure Valley while on his way to his Sun Valley home?

Who is your favorite Idaho celebrity? Take a look to see if your favorite made our list.

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho

Every Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best