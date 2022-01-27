At $30K This Charming Boise Home Costs Less Than a New Car

Built in 1910, this home has been in the North End for a long time. It's for sale for the second time in a year and this time around has a shockingly low asking price.

Located at 1715 N 14th Street, this adorable 112-year-old cottage is certainly not the largest home you'll find on the market. It's a modest 836 square feet. While we can't find it any of the pictures, it supposedly has a one-car garage, which is awfully nice this time of year when temperatures have been hovering in the mid 20ºs for the morning commute.

What grabbed our attention about the home was the asking price! It costs less than a new car. Seriously. According to Consumer Reports, the average new-car price in the United States is now $47,000. This home? It's on the market for less than that! After a price drop a few days ago, the asking price is now just $29,900.

Intrigued? Take a look around and see if you still want it after the tour.

This house in the North End isn't the only home that's stupid cheap right now. This home is just a little pricier.

