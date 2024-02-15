Luxury Homes in Idaho and 3 Neighboring States with Helipads!

Ever wondered if there are homes in Idaho with helipads? Well, there are, and apparently it's not as uncommon as you'd think.

In fact, there's one home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now—a $10,200,000 home in Coeur d'Alene.

We also checked around Oregon, Nevada, and Montana, and found some seriously cool homes with helipads. Interestingly enough, though, each of the states we checked have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads.

Most people would probably think having a helipad would be somewhat rare, but apparently there are a lot of homes that have them, however, most of them are not currently for sale. Keep scrolling for pictures of unbelievable properties in Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, and Montana that have helipads.

And these homes aren't just about helicopters and helipads – we're talking mega-luxury homes worth 10-15 million dollars. Mountains, beach access, guest homes, swimming pools etc. Plus, some of the homes come with bonus features like underground bunkers, shooting ranges, armories, auto shops, and even butcher shops. Yes, butcher shops.

Simply put, these homes are insane and way too above and beyond.

Scroll through the mind-blowing pictures and stories below – like the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho house that was featured on national TV and hailed as a "Sportsman's Paradise." There are featured homes from Oregon, Nevada, Montana, and Idaho with helipads and a lot more.

