Bah Humbug: Boise Holiday Parade Cancels In-Person Event Two Years in a Row

Ebenezer Scrooge. The Grinch. COVID-19. Three things that can suck the fun out of the holidays, two years in a row.

It's been almost 700 days since the 71st Annual Boise Holiday Parade spread Christmas Cheer throughout Downtown Boise. Grand Marshal, Dr. Bob Kustra, led crowds of elves, holiday clad marching bands, festive floats and oversized Christmas balloons in the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year" themed parade.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 parade, in late July but organizers were hopeful that the parade would return in November 2021. Unfortunately, rising cases in COVID-19 and the additional restrictions that come with putting on an event of this size, organizers have once again cancelled the in-person parade that was scheduled to take place on November 20, 2021.

However, they're going to be working hard behind the scenes to put together something special for the community. The Boise Holiday Parade Association has already reached out to past participants asking them to submit a 30-90 second video showcasing some holiday cheer from their organization or business. Those videos will then be edited together and premiere as a "Virtual Parade" on social media on what would've been parade day.

This was the second Christmas event in a week to announce a change to their 2021 plans. So what in-person holiday events are on and which ones are off for 2021? Here's what we know right now!

Treasure Valley Christmas Events: What's On and What's Off in 2021? While there will certainly be more places to get your fill of Christmas Cheer in and around Boise in 2021 than last year, some event organizers don't yet feel safe having in person events. Here's a status update on what we know is on (for now) and off!

