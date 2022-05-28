Beautiful Blue Idaho Lakes for Your Next Weekend Getaway!
If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!
Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
One more thing, Lucky Peak is no slouch! Don't let its convenient proximity to the Treasure Valley lead you to believe it isn't as cool as the lakes we're about to get into. As with all outdoor exploration, have fun, be safe, and tell someone where you're going and when you'll be home!
Lake Pend Oreille of Bonner & Kootenai counties
- Beautiful views
- Idaho’s largest lake & formed during the ice ages
- Great for water sports
- 435 miles from Boise
Photo by || Unsplash
Bear Lake of Bear Lake County
- Home to various species of wildlife
- 3 km long beach
- Great hiking
- 330 miles from Boise
Photo by || Unsplash
Lake Coeur d’Alene of Kootenai & Benewah counties
- 175 km of shoreline
- Formed by the Missoula Floods over 12,000 years ago
- Golf nearby
- 378 miles from Boise
Photo by || Unsplash
Redfish Lake of Custer County
- Sawtooth views!
- Popular for canoeing & paddling
- 140 miles from Boise
Photo by || Unsplash
Alice Lake of Blaine County
- Largest lake in the Sawtooth wilderness
- Little to no water activities, this one’s all about the challenging hike & beautiful scenery
- 154 miles from Boise
Photo by || Unsplash
