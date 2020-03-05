Ben & Jerry’s Closes; Here Are Your Local Answers

When I lived in Spokane, Washington-- Ben & Jerry's became a real vice of mine. Having the ice cream shop in downtown--a quick walk from summer classes on campus or work at my former radio station--was extremely dangerous. That's saying something, coming from a guy that really doesn't like ice cream all that much.

I haven't had Ben & Jerry's in some time-- well over four years to be exact, however I have found a few ice cream vices that I like to visit here in the Treasure Valley when the temperatures call for it. You'll want to take a peak at my list because after ten years of scooping ice cream in downtown Boise, Ben & Jerry's is now closed. While the news of the closing franchise is sad, the good news is that there are plenty of LOCAL spots right here in t