Rated the #1 Best Diner for Amazing Cinnamon Rolls in Idaho

On this crisp and foggy day in Boise, with the temperature hovering at a comfortable 50 degrees, there's no better time to embrace the warmth and comfort of a delicious cinnamon roll. And to make things even better, today is actually National Cinnamon Roll Day. But if you're reading this on a later day, still the information is the same. Plus, is there ever a bad time for cinnamon rolls?

And, we're pretty lucky living here, because we have some of the best restaurants in the country. In fact, there's a diner in Idaho that has recently made LoveFood’s list of the best diners in each state. What diner do you think it is?

If you want some delicious cinnamon rolls...

The Rusty Lantern Diner in Ucon has you covered.

The Rusty Lantern Diner on Facebook The Rusty Lantern Diner on Facebook loading...

This year and last year, LoveFood recognized The Rusty Lantern Diner as one of the best diners in each state, and it's no wonder why. This rustic gem is a barn-like building surrounded by vintage tractors and charming birdhouses, and they have the most delicious food!

They're notorious for their enormous cinnamon rolls, at least according to the many Google reviews and social media posts from customers who have shared photos of the cinnamon rolls. It's practically a sin to leave The Rusty Lantern without indulging in one of these delicious treats...

The big question is, though, is it worth the drive to Ucon, Idaho? Even with the answer being a resounding yes, we understand that there are amazing cinnamon rolls and diners in our neck of the woods, too.

Either way, today is a great day to help yourselves to some delicious cinnamon rolls!

