In three days, history will be made with the theatrical release of Marvel’s Black Panther movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ryan Coogler-directed film is poised to have the biggest February box office opening in history.

Black Panther is on track to earn $165 million during its three-day release. Only four Marvel films have garnered bigger opening weekends: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3.

Ticket sales are reportedly through the roof, so good luck on securing a seat for this weekend.

Meanwhile, Black Panther is making noise on social media as well.

According to Variety, Black Panther has already garnered five million tweets, making it the most tweeted-about movie of the year. In second place is Star Wars: The Last Jedi and in third is Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Another cool factor: On Twitter, when you you type "#BlackPanther" you get an emoji of the Black Panther mask.

Black Panther will probably receive more tweets once everyone has seen the movie. Folks on Twitter love to give their opinions, so expect a lot of film critiques over the weekend. So far, Black Panther has received a 98 percent score on film review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, and Daniel Kaluuya, opens in theaters on Friday (Feb. 16).

