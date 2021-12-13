Bo Nix Leaves Auburn and Bryan Harsin for Better Opportunity

Bryan Harsin's challenges continue at Auburn University. After only one season, the former Boise State coach has fired his offensive coordinator. Harsin has now lost his starting quarterback, Bo Nix, due to a grad transfer.

Nix, an Auburn legacy, made his announcement Sunday on social media that he would be pursuing another opportunity. Nix stated that he loved playing at Auburn thanked everyone but wanted another challenge. The former Auburn quarterback has said that his goal is to play in the NFL.

Nix leaving Auburn is a blow to Harsin's credibility as a quarterback guru. If Nix had stayed at Auburn, it would've been a vote of confidence to the remaining coaching staff that finished the year at 6-6. Recruiting is now the lifeblood of any successful college football program. Dan Mullen was fired at Florida for his lackluster recruiting efforts. Manny Diaz lost his job at Miami because Mario Cristobal was a better recruiter.

Harsin must overdeliver during the first National Signing Day on December 15th. One of the earliest concerns about the Harsin Administration was that it was not a cultural fit for the region. Gux Malzone, the former Auburn coach, lost his job because booters believed he couldn't land the five-star recruits.

As one SEC West insider told me, 'five-star prospects are the norm in this conference. You will not be able to outcoach your rivals; you need the best athletes to succeed in the SEC West."

If Auburn fails to have one of the top recruiting classes in the country, look for more criticism aimed at Bryan Harsin. Selecting his quarterback for now and the near future has to be his highest priority. Bo Nix has left the building; it's now up to Harsin to figure out who will replace him.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission.