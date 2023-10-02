Boise State Fans Should Blame Avalos, Not Green For Massive Loss

During the Coach Avalos era, Boise State football fans have seen this movie. More drama involving coaching and the quarterbacks exposes a lack of leadership and direction. It would be nice to be able to write how great things are within the program, how the university president now appears on the sidelines during games, and how the team was this close to winning a game on national television.

However, the past standards of success at Boise State will not allow us to ignore another sign of disaster for this year's team. Most fans will not say this, but we've seen this movie before with the current coaching staff. The Broncos finished a disappointing 7-5 in year one under Avalos. Most of the coaching staff was dismissed except for the offensive and defensive coordinators.

Last year, after dismissing the offensive coordinator and losing four-star quarterback Hank Bachmeier, the team rallied to a 10-4 and a win in the Frisco Bowl over North Texas—College Football experts and rabid fans credit retired Coach Dirk Koetter for those wins. Coach Avalos won the Mountain West Coach of the Year for the team's rebound. Is the team getting better? The Broncos are 4-8 in non conference games.

Former Coach Bryan Harsin's first year saw the team win twelve games. Coach Harsin was awarded for his efforts, according to the Boise State website: "he was named a finalist for the Paul "Bear Bryant" National Coach of the Year Award, the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award, and the Dodd Trophy, given annually by the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year Foundation. He was also named the nation's top first-year head coach by the Football Writers Association of America."

Now, fans are supposed to support a staff that can't determine who is the starting quarterback. How did talented Taylen Green go from the next Vince Young to being replaced by Maddux Madsen? Last year, Mr. Green was unstoppable last year and isn't the same player this year?



What has changed from this year to last? Could it be the new offensive coordinator? The coaches are being paid a lot to perform and win games they have yet to deliver. Let's not blame the athlete for the poor game performance and game-time management.

It's time for Bronco Nation to determine if the staff performance is good enough. If so, we'll all remember the good old days because the future looks chaotic. The fans deserve better from the coaching staff.

