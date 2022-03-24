Boise Airport Offers Spring Break Tips For Travelers

Spring Break is always an exciting time for students, families, and anyone who gets that little "break" amid the madness. Along with Spring Break often comes great weather and an urge to get someplace warm--warmer than Boise, that is.

5 Cheap and Sunny Beach Vacations to Take From Boise in March Getting stir crazy in Boise? According to Kayak, these are the five cheapest beach flights to take out of BOI this March.

Have travel plans that will be involving the Boise Airport? Here are some of the tips on what to expect, prepare for, and keep in mind from the airport itself!

Boise Airport Parking is going to be LIMITED. This has been a huge problem lately for travelers--the outdoor parking lot and the parking garage being filled to the brim and travelers being frustrated about the Economy Lot. Not only is this lot full--but construction efforts to expand parking at the Airport mean that some of that long term parking at the airport is now being taken up by construction crews and equipment. Need to leave your car? Consider the more affordable Economy Lot option which includes a free shuttle in to the airport. You can also check live parking status at the airport on their website.

Travel is increasing over Spring Break so arrive early. The last thing that you will want is to miss a flight because of long TSA waits. Normally, getting out of the Boise Airport is a breeze--but with an uptick in Spring Break travel, you don't know what to expect. Boise Airport officials recommend giving yourself at LEAST 90-minutes.

Construction "traffic" because of the parking construction is to be expected-- be alert on lane changes and traffic flow changes.

COVID protocol hasn't gone anywhere at the Boise Airport. Federal mandates still require masks so be prepared to wear one. An important reminder if you haven't traveled in a while.

Along with the Boise Police Department, the Boise Airport wants your home to be safe while you're away, too. Have trusted neighbors watch your property and lock those doors down!

Bachelor in Paradise Vacation Spot for Boiseans Bachelor nation themed vacation from Boise, Idaho inexpensive and fun to Sayulita Mexico in Playa Escondida

10 Cheapest Beach Vacations from Boise