Boise Area Prepares to Buy Groceries at Piggly Wiggly

The proposed mega-merger between grocery titans Ohio-based Kroger and Idaho-based Albertsons refuses to die. A new proposal has proponents of the merger believing despite heavy skepticism by a number of parties, it will be approved.

The marriage between the two has brought unlikely allies such as Liberal Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Conservative Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton. We'll also throw in seven state attorney generals who've filed a lawsuit against the merger.

The Federal Trade Commission is currently reviewing the deal. Lawsuits have been filed against both companies in several states, which is never a good omen when looking to get federal approval. It is rare in Washington, DC, when Republicans and Democrats agree on something.

We brought you the statement from Kroger concerning possible layoffs and store closings.

“We pursued this merger because of the meaningful benefits it will provide for all of our stakeholders – customers, associates and communities alike. We expect to deliver these benefits through our commitment to invest in lowering prices, improving the overall customer experience, increasing wages to expanding our industry leading benefits.

Kroger will not close any stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities as a result of this merger, including stores that may need to be divested to obtain regulatory approval. Kroger intends to position any store that is not part of the combined company for success going forward. Importantly, Kroger appreciates Albertsons’ history in Idaho and expects Albertsons to maintain offices in Boise.”

As we shared with you before, there are several reasons why this merger is not good for Idaho to any other state that has a Kroger or Albertsons.

Several publications have now revealed that Kroger and Albertsons plan to see hundreds of stores to a company called C&S Wholesale Grocers. The company owns Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly. They currently do not have a presence in the Pacific or Mountain West.

Kroger stated that thirteen Albertsons stores would be in the deal. You can read their entire statement here.

Idaho has the reputation as the most unregulated state in the union. We have not heard any reaction from Idaho's congressional or state delegation on this matter. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

