Kroger-Albertsons Merger Threatens Local Jobs And Traditions

Despite the Federal Trade Commission's and several state attorney generals' oppositions, along with the voices of thousands of employees and millions of customers, the proponents of the Kroger/Albertsons merger persist. The detrimental effects of this merger on workers and consumers, particularly in Idaho, are clear to anyone.

The BoiseDev exclusively reported the ten Albertsons stores on the Kroger hit list. The Ohioans tell us the stores will be spun off into good hands—perhaps a Piggly Wiggly or some other concoction of nonsense.

The list of targeted stores reveals the disconnect of those making decisions from the reality on the ground. Unlike most supermarket chains, Albertsons employees are not just workers, they are friends. Their long tenure and friendly service make them an integral part of the community, and their loss would be deeply felt.

Albertsons Grand Opening Kevin Miller loading...

I doubt Joe Albertson would like that his first store on State Street will be spun off, as they call it, in the acquisition business. Forget the loyalty and the history, goodbye, Joe. The potential loss of his legacy is a blow to the community and a disrespect to his pioneering spirit.

One of the best properties, the Cherry Lane Albertsons, is one of the ten stores that will be sold off. The employees of that store love their Meridian neighbors and provide service second to none. We can only hope that cooler heads will prevail, and all the Albertsons employees will continue to work for Joe Albertson's legacy.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

