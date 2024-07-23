Idaho’s Top 2 Overpriced Grocery Stores Revealed

Remember when fast food was affordable? Was buying food at a restaurant or the grocery store not so painful? Americans haven't felt this much pain when purchasing food for forty years. Politicians blame each other, but the high energy cost has spiked the price of everything.

Veteran shoppers have returned to coupon collecting, looking for senior discounts, and saving points for special deals and food discounts. We have many choices for where to buy groceries in the Treasure Valley. Some Idahoans will drive two or three hours once a week just to purchase essential food items.

Albertsons Grand Opening Kevin Miller loading...

Whether you live in Mountain Home or Ontario, Idahoans have many grocery stores, including Walmart, Costo, Winco, Albertsons, Fred Meyer Ridley's, Bi-Mart, Grocery Outlet / Factory Outlet, and others. Albertsons continues to build and renovate new stores. The newest Star store is one of the busiest in the region.

It doesn't take a world-class coupon collector to see the differences in food prices depending on where you shop. However, where is the most affordable place to buy food? Where is the most expensive? We've had a chance to compare two stores known for their high quality and high prices, which can help you make more informed shopping decisions.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Getty Images / Cindy Ord loading...

If you've ever been to a Whole Foods, you know you're in for a unique shopping experience. The store offers items you're not likely to find in other grocery stores, piquing the interest of consumers. You'll find exotic ingredients, and you'll pay for them, but the experience is worth it.

Albertsons on Eagle Road in Boise, Photo by Nikki West Albertsons on Eagle Road in Boise, Photo by Nikki West loading...

The second chain is Boise's own Albertsons. The local icon is engaged in a merger with Kroger, pending several lawsuits filed against it. One just has to compare prices at other stores to see that you'll pay more at Albertsons. The chain prides itself on taking care of and paying its employees a healthy working wage.

You can see the entire list here.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Crazy Road Signs Outlawed By The Government The Feds Say These Distracting Signs Have To Go! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller