Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide

Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.

Although.. when it snows... YouTube loading...

Heart Attacks are not the only injuries that can happen while shoveling snow. Wet snow can mean a fall, or you could hurt your back by trying to dig too much. Can't you ignore the snow? Right? Don't forget if you're new to Idaho, please be respectful of your neighbors and don't shovel too early or too late.

kmsnow Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio loading...

How to stay safe while shoveling?

National Safety Council recommends the following tips to shovel safely:

Do not shovel after eating or while smoking

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter

Push the snow rather than lifting it

If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel

Lift with your legs, not your back

Do not work to the point of exhaustion

Credit: Steve Mason, Thinkstock Credit: Steve Mason, Thinkstock loading...

Signs of a heart attack? From Heart.org



Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes – or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort.

Other signs. Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or light headedness.

Want to help the local economy? There are always neighborhood kids or enterprising snow removal Idahoans that will do it for you. Stay safe, Idaho!

5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know When the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, these are things that everyone living in Boise should know.

Is Second Winter in Idaho a Legit Thing? Locals Weigh In