Snowfall Returns to Idaho: The Ultimate Guide to Winter in Boise

We all know the saying in Idaho, 'if you don't like the weather, wait fifteen minutes, and it will change." While our rollercoaster weather may not be that extreme, the adjustment from the fifties to snowfall and frigid temperatures can cause some of us to wonder what's next. With your weather questions in mind, we'll share with you the latest forecast for the next several days.



The winter season has been great for Idaho's world-class ski resorts as they've received significant amounts of snowfall and skiers enjoying Gem State slopes. Some Idahoans believed that the last two weeks of heavy sunshine and fifty-degree weather indicated that winter was over. It's not, and it looks like it's going to be chilly for a while.

The Treasure Valley will see wind and some snow showers. However, it's time to batten down the hatches if you live in Eastern Idaho.

Here are some tips from our previous article on how stay safe in winter thanks to AAA. You can area our entire winter safety guide here.

What to do before hitting the road:

Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side view mirrors so you’ll be able to see what’s around you

Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work

In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive it

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning , never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up

If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm if possible; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave

