Snow Anticipation: Idahoans Vs. Californians in Treasure Valley

One way to tell who is comfortable being an Idahoan is what happens when winter arrives. You don't have to be Jon Snow or any other Game of Thrones character to know the phrase, winter is coming. For those Idahoans who look forward to the state's world-class skiing, they're wondering when winter is coming.

Most folks who move here from California are shocked when the white stuff known as snow hits the ground. We sadly see accidents happen on our roads when folks falsely believe their huge four-wheel-drive vehicles allow them to speed excessively.

kmsnow4 KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO loading...

The Treasure Valley body shops have a name for the first snowfall and those that follow. They call snow white gold due to the flood of folks who get into accidents and need their vehicles repaired.

We continue to wait for the snow to fall in our area. If you live in the McCall/ Donnelley area, snowfall has pounded you since late October and early November. One New Meadows man told us he faced seven inches of snow last night.

Some folks are happy that Idaho hasn't had much snow. However, our state is dependent on receiving a lot of winter snow. The snowpack in the mountains is crucial to filling the canal systems that allow farmers to grow crops and the rest of us the ability to water our lawns. Idaho has had water restrictions in the past, but not in recent years.

The good news is weather experts believe we will have a White Christmas. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

