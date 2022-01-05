Why Every Idahoan Should Be Praying for More Snow

Everyone remembers the excitement of the first snowfall of the year. We all hear comments on how pretty the white stuff is on the ground and how majestic our mountains look covered in snow. Then the harsh reality of shoveling our sidewalks, driveways, and anything else we walk on hits us like a blast of cold arctic air.

Once we've cleared the path at home, it is on to work where the streets could or could not be plowed; driving in the Treasure Valley is stressful enough with the usual suspects of tailgaters, speeders, and redlight runners. Once you add snow to the mix, the morning commute can be slow, dangerous and usually leads to a condition called white gold at most Treasure Valley body shops. Hopefully, you've avoided the excessive collisions due to sloppy conditions and inattentive driving.

It's not uncommon for most Idahoans, outside of skiers, snowboarders, and every other winter outdoor activities, to say, who needs more snow? If you've been here for a few years, you already know the answer to that one. Who needs excessive snow in Idaho? We all do. The reason is simple; we live in a mountain desert climate. Our state is blessed with a world-class irrigation system. However, our aquifers become exhausted without water from the mountain snowpack, and then we are in drought conditions. Last summer, we reported on a few issues of drought

Although it may be a pain, enduring the shoveling and other challenges of more snow means that the chances increase that we will avoid last year's drought conditions.

