It has not been a very magical winter in the Boise area this year. At least not a white winter. We have had little snowfall in the valley this year and while I am holding on to the hope that we will get at least one more good snow in this year, it's not looking great.

If you or your kiddos have been missing the magic that wintertime can bring, maybe it is time for a little road trip. Over in Eastern Idaho right off of LaBelle Lake is a glorious Ice Palace. If you have a little girl who loves the Disney movie frozen by all means you need to go. They will never forget going somewhere like Elsa's castle.

Idaho's Ice Palace is expected to still be open for exploration and memory making at least through February. Monday the 28th will be the last day for this season. Located in between Rexburg and Rigby Just off Hwy 20, take Exit 325. Scroll to check out fantastic Ice Palace photos and the events and shows that happen at Idaho's Ice Palace...

Visit Idaho's Ice Palace For Some Winter Magic If you are wanting some winter magic look no further than the famous Idaho Ice Palace! Located between Rexburg and Rigby Just off Hwy 20 (Exit 325). It is not just the glorious Palace either, other attractions include ice tunnels, an ice slide, a fire show as well as a fire dancer, live reindeer, Elsa and Olaf, food vendors, horse drawn sleigh rides, and tubing and sledding.

