Idaho Welcomes Winter Weather: Safety Driving Tips
Welcome to Idaho, where if you don't like the weather, wait fifteen minutes for it to change. Snow has officially entered the forecast within the Treasure Valley. If you live in the McCall area, you've been dealing with snowfall for the last few weeks.
We've compiled a list of safety tips from multiple sources to help you get to work, home, or wherever thanks to AAA and other multiple sources. Here's a link to find out real time road conditions.
Winter Prep for the season:
- Test your battery; battery power drops as the temperature drops
- Make sure the cooling system is in good working order
- Have winter tires with a deeper, more flexible tread put on your car
- If using all-season tires, check the tread on your tires and replace if less than 2/32 of an inch
- Check the tire pressure; tire pressure drops as the temperature drops
- Check your wiper blades and replace if needed
- Add wiper fluid rated for -30 degrees
- Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze
What to do before hitting the road:
- Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side view mirrors so you’ll be able to see what’s around you
- Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work
- In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive it
- To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up
- If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm if possible; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave
How to avoid a crash:
- Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions
- Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to over correct to stay in your lane
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly
- Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds
- If possible, don't stop when going uphill
