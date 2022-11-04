Idaho Welcomes Winter Weather: Safety Driving Tips

Welcome to Idaho, where if you don't like the weather, wait fifteen minutes for it to change. Snow has officially entered the forecast within the Treasure Valley. If you live in the McCall area, you've been dealing with snowfall for the last few weeks.

We've compiled a list of safety tips from multiple sources to help you get to work, home, or wherever thanks to AAA and other multiple sources. Here's a link to find out real time road conditions.

Winter Prep for the season:

Test your battery; battery power drops as the temperature drops

Make sure the cooling system is in good working order

Have winter tires with a deeper, more flexible tread put on your car

If using all-season tires, check the tread on your tires and replace if less than 2/32 of an inch

Check the tire pressure; tire pressure drops as the temperature drops

Check your wiper blades and replace if needed

Add wiper fluid rated for -30 degrees

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze

What to do before hitting the road:

Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side view mirrors so you’ll be able to see what’s around you

Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work

In frigid weather, you may want to warm up the car before you drive it

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning , never leave a vehicle running in your garage – even with the garage door up

If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm if possible; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave

How to avoid a crash:

Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions

Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to over correct to stay in your lane

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds

If possible, don't stop when going uphill

