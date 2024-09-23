Fall Relief: Idaho’s Transition From Triple Digits To Cool Days

Thankfully, our long, long summer nightmare is over. Fall has officially begun, and for most Idahoans, it's a collective sigh of relief. This year's prolonged heatwave was a rare treat for those few folks in the Gem State who love excessive hot temperatures. ￼

It wasn't days but weeks when the state suffered from triple-digit temperatures. The heatwave was so intense that some folks wondered if they were living in Arizona as opposed to Idaho.

Autumn trees and the skyline of Boise Idaho Credit: Thinkstock loading...

The transition from summer to fall means our days will be getting longer, and it's crucial for drivers to be extra alert to folks who are up and out during the predawn hours. We all know that schoolchildren will be walking neighborhood streets to their favorite bus stops. This shift in seasons calls for increased caution and responsibility from all of us.

Drivers should also be aware of predawn bike riders. We all have a tendency to use the 'Idaho Stop,' however if bike riders are not wearing reflective clothing or lights, it's difficult to see them and injuries or something worse could occur.

Fall weather means slick roads that will eventually lead to snow covered roads. Newcomers to Idaho or folks that ignore safety foolishly believe their vehicles four-wheel drive will protect them from skidding off the road.

It's not uncommon to see large trucks stuck in a ditch because of the slick conditions. Wet road conditions mean drivers should drive with extra caution and understand the limits of braking.

Fall is a great time to live in Idaho, let's hope common sense and goodwill prevail to keep our state as safe as possible.

