If only our recent weather patterns would be like this year-round. The air is clean, and the temperatures are hovering around seventy degrees with a slight cool breeze. However, the good times will be over soon as folks in the Gem State prepare for another challenging, if not brutal, summer.

Unlike other parts of the state, the Boise area is a mountain desert. Without our world-class irrigation system, we would all live in a desert without our massive farms and beautiful green backyards. Crops can grow, and grass is green due to our technology and water management. Could you imagine living in Idaho without air conditioning? ￼

It won't be long before the days are very long, and our temperatures are triple digit. You don't have to sweat like Kevin Miller to fear the potential dangers of another hot, unmanageable Idaho summer. Remember the summer when we recorded over one hundred days of triple-digit temperatures?

How do you stay safe if you're working outside? Experts recommend staying hydrated. Let's share some more safety tips.

Staying Cool In The Heat On The Cheap - 10 Summer Hacks Keep the heat away with 10 easy and cheap ways this year. Gallery Credit: JD Knight

Hotter temperatures can lead to folks losing their tempers, road rage, and other problems that could be prevented with cooler temps and cooler heads. It's tough for most Idahoans to admit they can't complete a job or the need to take a break to avoid heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or overheating.

Thankfully, Americans are waking up to the dangers of exposure or overexposure to the sun. Remember when your parents, grandparents, or you would suntan or get a sunburn? Poor Kevin Miller never tanned but always turned himself into a hot pink tomato.

Sun exposure is a dangerous habit to avoid. Wearing sun protection is vital to maintaining safety during Idaho summers. Let's take a look at other dangers Gem Staters is facing this summer.

Heat Disorders to Watch out for in Idaho