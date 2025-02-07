Snow Safety Guide: Tips For Driving In The Boise Area
It finally happened: snow in the Treasure Valley! Before you hit the road, let's make sure you're properly prepared to drive to and from work safely. As one expert will tell you, if you don't have to drive this morning or when it's snowing, take some time to let the roads get cleared. ￼
Some folks mistakenly believe that the bigger the vehicle or truck, the easier it is to drive in the challenging show. All-wheel and four-wheel drive vehicles will not protect you from conditions that cause you to go off the road or hit someone. Body shop owners that days like Friday morning are called white gold because so many people crash their vehicles.
Make sure you protect yourself in case something terrible happens. No one wants to get stuck in a snowbank waiting for help. If you get stuck, make sure you have some kitty litter to help get you out of that snowy mess.
Some drivers continue to speed, neglecting the dangerous road conditions. On days when the snow flies, it's always best to remember the tips from your days at Driver's Education. Drive defensively and anticipate when lanes merge or a light may change. Give yourself plenty of time to make a complete and safe stop.
Another tip is to take your time when shoveling snow. If you're getting out of breadth, it's best to let someone else do it or wait for the snow to melt. We sadly lose more folks to heart attacks from snow shoveling.
