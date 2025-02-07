It finally happened: snow in the Treasure Valley! Before you hit the road, let's make sure you're properly prepared to drive to and from work safely. As one expert will tell you, if you don't have to drive this morning or when it's snowing, take some time to let the roads get cleared. ￼

Some folks mistakenly believe that the bigger the vehicle or truck, the easier it is to drive in the challenging show. All-wheel and four-wheel drive vehicles will not protect you from conditions that cause you to go off the road or hit someone. Body shop owners that days like Friday morning are called white gold because so many people crash their vehicles.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Make sure you protect yourself in case something terrible happens. No one wants to get stuck in a snowbank waiting for help. If you get stuck, make sure you have some kitty litter to help get you out of that snowy mess.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Some drivers continue to speed, neglecting the dangerous road conditions. On days when the snow flies, it's always best to remember the tips from your days at Driver's Education. Drive defensively and anticipate when lanes merge or a light may change. Give yourself plenty of time to make a complete and safe stop.

Snow Plow Downtown Rochester Aaron Galloway/Townsquare Media loading...

Another tip is to take your time when shoveling snow. If you're getting out of breadth, it's best to let someone else do it or wait for the snow to melt. We sadly lose more folks to heart attacks from snow shoveling.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage

Beloved Idaho Celebrity Named On Epstein List When faced with distressing news about a celebrity we've loved both on and off the screen, it can be an emotional journey.

Surprising news regarding an iconic celebrity and long-time Idaho resident has left Idahoans in a state of shock and heartbreak. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela