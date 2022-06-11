Boise Braces For Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain This Weekend

A typical Idaho June usually involves a heatwave; however, as we all know, Idaho's June weather has hardly been typical. The state felt a nice amount of rain in May, and it looks like those conditions will continue this weekend. Newcomers to our state forget that the Treasure Valley is a mountain desert, so we don't get a lot of rain. So when we do get a lot of rain, wind, and hail, it's newsworthy.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Weather experts and meteorologists are predicting that this weekend resemble something we'd see in Portland and Seattle. In other words, Idahoans should be prepared for severe weather including possible thunderstorms, heavy wind, flash floods in area nears lakes and streams, and hail. Such conditions put a hamper on outdoor activities and make driving in such conditions dangerous.

There is a note of good news in this weekend's rainy forecast. This winter Idaho didn't see the normal amount of snowfall to adequately fill our state's irrigation system. So the more rain we get the more water we will have to get us through the predicted drought.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...