Boise Weather Update: Expected Rain All Week and Potential Snow

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: February 26th - March 3rd, 2024

As Boise welcomes the new week, there's a dynamic weather pattern unfolding, bringing a mix of rain, varying temperatures, and maybe even more snow this week. Here's a detailed look at the forecast from Monday, February 26th, through Sunday, March 3rd:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Monday - February 26th

Today there's a clear presence of rain and some snow with a high near 49. Breezy conditions are expected to carry on through the evening, with gusts of wind as high as 30 mph. There's a 100% chance of precipitation, with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Tuesday - February 27th

A 20% chance of snow showers persists into Tuesday night after 11pm. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 42. Expect a west-northwest wind at 11mph, and gusts of wind around 29 mph.

Wednesday - February 28th

Wednesday introduces a slight chance of snow before 11am, transitioning to a slight chance of rain throughout the day. The day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 49.

Thursday - February 29th

Thursday is likely to bring rain after 11am, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 59. Breezy conditions are anticipated, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Friday - March 1st

Rain continues on Friday with a high near 48, presenting an 80% chance of precipitation.

Saturday - March 2nd

Saturday brings the possibility of rain and snow, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 46. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday night holds a 30% chance of snow.

Sunday - March 3rd

The week concludes with a 20% chance of snow on Sunday, presenting mostly sunny conditions and a high near 44.

