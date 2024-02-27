Looking at the Most Recent and Most Extreme Earthquakes in Idaho

Residents across the Treasure Valley experienced a seismic awakening yesterday, Monday, February 26th, 2024, as twin earthquakes rattled Smiths Ferry, Idaho, and the shockwaves were felt even here in the Treasure Valley.

Keep scrolling for lists of the most extreme earthquakes and tornadoes to ever strike Idaho

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 4.9 magnitude earthquake at 10:25am on February 26th, 2024, with a depth of 8 kilometers. A second quake of 2.7 magnitudes occurred at 10:46am, just north of Smiths Ferry, reaching a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

How does this stack up to Idaho's history of earthquakes?

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake

Many of the most severe earthquakes in Idaho seem to have fallen within the 5-6 magnitude range. This suggests that earthquakes with a 4.9 magnitude reading, such as the recent ones, were very close to reaching the intensity of some of the most extreme earthquakes ever experienced in Idaho, as indicated in the lists below.

When was the last earthquake in Idaho?

Besides this week's earthquakes, the last significant earthquake Idaho experienced was on March 31st, 2020, the Stanley earthquake (M6.5) struck about 19 miles northwest of Stanley, causing a notable liquefaction incident at Stanley Lake, as documented by Idaho Geology.

The proximity of Idaho to Yellowstone adds an intriguing layer of concern regarding seismic events. Not far from the Idaho border lies the well-known geyser "Old Faithful" in Yellowstone National Park, situated on top of the Yellowstone Caldera, also known as the Yellowstone "Supervolcano." This volcanic caldera is located in the northwest corner of Wyoming, and its potential volcanic risk raises questions about the broader impact on the regions surrounding Idaho in the event of an eruption.

