2 Earthquakes Rattle Idaho: Shocks Felt in the Boise Area

Did you feel the Idaho earthquakes today? It was reported that Smiths Ferry, Idaho, weathered twin earthquakes this morning, sending shockwaves through the Treasure Valley. Residents in the Eagle have confirmed that they indeed felt shaking within their homes.

As per the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Smiths Ferry at 10:25am on Monday morning, February 26th, 2024, reaching a depth of 8 kilometers. Following this, at 10:46am, there was a second earthquake that registered at 2.7 magnitudes, and it was just north of Smiths Ferry with an approximate depth of 10 kilometers.

Reports flooded in from the Treasure Valley public, confirming they felt the tremors, although the intensity map suggests the impact was fairly weak in the Treasure Valley. The USGS remains the primary source for up-to-date information on these seismic activities.

When was the last earthquake in Idaho?

Interestingly, Idaho experienced a notable earthquake on March 31st, 2020, when the Stanley earthquake (M6.5) occurred approximately 19 miles northwest of Stanley, according to Idaho Geology. This event triggered a significant liquefaction incident at Stanley Lake.

What adds to the concerns here in the state of Idaho is the proximity of Yellowstone's "Old Faithful," due to the potential volcanic risk associated with that. "Old Faithful" is a famous geyser at Yellowstone National Park, situated not far from the Idaho border. Essentially, it is a "supervolcano," and if it were to erupt, it could have catastrophic consequences, affecting not only the immediate vicinity but also the surrounding regions, including Idaho.

