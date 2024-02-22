Will the Boise Area Be Receiving More Snow in March?

Living in Boise offers the unique experience of having all four seasons, and sometimes even during a single day—a humorous reality that we all try to embrace. It's funny because it's true. This week the Treasure Valley is in for a beautiful weekend, higher temperatures, calm breezes, and the sun will be out.

However, those familiar with Idaho's weather fluctuations know that a second winter, maybe even with the return of snow, might be just around the corner.

Enter "Fake Spring," a phenomenon where the sun comes out, the snow completely melts away, and just when you think it's officially spring, we go right back into winter. How normal is it for Boise to receive snow during March?

How much snow does the Boise area usually get in March?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports an annual range of 18-21 inches. Notably, snowfall in February and March has been on the rise. Between 2015 and 2020, February saw a total of 25.6 inches of snow, while 2021 recorded 14.2 inches, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Idaho's weather during these months.

If you’re not from here, you’re probably thinking this is absolutely crazy. However, rest assured that the winters in the Treasure Valley are totally manageable, and when springtime finally graces us, transitioning into the breathtaking beauty of an Idaho summer, you'll find that the wait is more than worth it.

