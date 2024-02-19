Boise Weather Update: Expected Rain and Beautiful Weekend Ahead!
Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: February 19th - February 25th, 2024
As Boise kicks off the week with Presidents Day, the weather is expected to be a mix of rain, sunshine, and fluctuating temperatures. Here's a detailed look at the forecast from Monday, February 19th, through Sunday, February 25th...
Information from the National Weather Service.
Monday - February 19th (Presidents Day)
Showers are likely this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions, presenting a high near 48. Winds may also be 14 to 18 mph, gusting up to 30 mph in some areas. 70% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday - February 20th
Tuesday has a chance of rain before 11am. The day is expected to be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday - February 21st
A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11am. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Winds will be light and variable, becoming west-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday - February 22nd
Thursday brings mostly sunny skies, offering a pleasant high near 52. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday - February 23rd
Sunny conditions on Friday, with temperatures reaching a high near 54. Friday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday - February 24th
The weekend kicks off with sunshine on Saturday, presenting a high near 54. Saturday night is forecasted to be mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday - February 25th
The week concludes on a mostly sunny note, with a high near 56 on Sunday.
Boise and Treasure Valley residents are encouraged to stay tuned and stay informed. For now, it's looking like a rainy week with a beautiful weekend up ahead!
