Boise Weather Update: Expected Rain and Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: February 19th - February 25th, 2024

As Boise kicks off the week with Presidents Day, the weather is expected to be a mix of rain, sunshine, and fluctuating temperatures. Here's a detailed look at the forecast from Monday, February 19th, through Sunday, February 25th...

Information from the National Weather Service.

Monday - February 19th (Presidents Day)

Showers are likely this afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions, presenting a high near 48. Winds may also be 14 to 18 mph, gusting up to 30 mph in some areas. 70% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday - February 20th

Tuesday has a chance of rain before 11am. The day is expected to be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday - February 21st

A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11am. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Winds will be light and variable, becoming west-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday - February 22nd

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies, offering a pleasant high near 52. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Ashwini Chaudhary(Monty) on Unsplash Ashwini Chaudhary(Monty) on Unsplash loading...

Friday - February 23rd

Sunny conditions on Friday, with temperatures reaching a high near 54. Friday night is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday - February 24th

The weekend kicks off with sunshine on Saturday, presenting a high near 54. Saturday night is forecasted to be mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday - February 25th

The week concludes on a mostly sunny note, with a high near 56 on Sunday.

Boise and Treasure Valley residents are encouraged to stay tuned and stay informed. For now, it's looking like a rainy week with a beautiful weekend up ahead!

Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

5 Fun & Easy Things To Do with Your Dogs This Weekend Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Idaho's 10 Most Affordable Towns for Raising a Family Updated in 2023: Here are the 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho according to HomeSnacks Gallery Credit: Parker Kane